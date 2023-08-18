Tommy Pham hits a home run to open up the scoring for the Diamondbacks. (0:30)

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary.

The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Each of the games -- Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers -- will now be played Saturday as part of split doubleheaders.

The first game in San Diego begins at 3:10 p.m. ET, and the second is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The opener at Angel Stadium starts at 4:07 p.m. ET, and the nightcap is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET. The games at Dodger Stadium are scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and 9:10 p.m. ET.

The NFL was also set to hold a conference call with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers on Friday regarding what to do about Sunday's exhibition game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Possibilities range from canceling the game to moving the time up Sunday because the Rams play at SoFi on Saturday night. The Saints-Chargers game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

"I just heard there's going to be a phone call today with the league and the stadium so we'll see what happens," Saints coach Dennis Allen said. "Obviously, with the weather, the most important thing is that everybody stays safe, so whatever it takes for everybody to stay safe, that's what we've got to do."

Hilary grew in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph to 130 mph. It was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula Saturday night, and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell and The Associated Press contributed to this report.