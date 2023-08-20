Bryce Harper and the Phillies react to Nathan Hellberg driving in the tying run for Pennsylvania in the Little League Baseball World Series. (0:58)

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled outfielder Brandon Marsh from his rehab assignment and activated him in time for Sunday night's game against the Washington Nationals in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, where he was placed Aug. 6 with a left knee contusion. He was 3-for-6 with two RBIs over two games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The injury occurred on Aug. 5 as Marsh attempted to make a play on a ball hit by the Kansas City Royals' Samad Taylor.

Marsh, 25, will serve as the additional player for Sunday night's Little League Classic.

In his first full season in Philadelphia, Marsh is hitting .281 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs in 101 games.

The Phillies acquired Marsh in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 2, 2022.