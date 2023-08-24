Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Strasburg's decision to retire was first reported by The Washington Post, with an official announcement is expected to be made Sept. 9.

Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course by injuries, making just eight starts since leading the Nationals to their first title in franchise history in 2019. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.

The right-hander has not pitched since June 9, 2022 -- his only start that season, which lasted 4 2/3 innings before going back on the injured list. He has thrown only 528 pitches in the majors since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019 and did not report to spring training earlier this year after experiencing a setback.

Strasburg, featuring a 100-plus mph fastball, was touted as a generational talent before becoming the first pick in the 2009 draft out of San Diego State, and he became one of the faces of Washington's franchise after making his anticipated debut in 2010. He struck out 14 batters and allowed two runs on four hits with no walks against the Pittsburgh Pirates to win a memorable game that became known as "Strasmas."

After Strasburg had Tommy John surgery early in his career, the Nationals took heat for shutting him down late in the 2012 season, despite him being 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA. Without their ace, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Division Series.

The long-term benefit of the shutdown didn't emerge until October 2019, when Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA on Washington's championship run and won each of his two starts against the Houston Astros in the World Series.

In the 2019 regular season, Strasburg went 18-6 to lead the National League in wins while also throwing an NL-high 209 innings.

In 2022, he made one appearance and pitched 4⅔ innings of a loss to the Miami Marlins on June 9, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Strasburg, a three-time All-Star, has spent his entire 13-year major league career with the Nationals. He is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA over 247 career starts. His 1,723 strikeouts ranks first in Nationals history.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.