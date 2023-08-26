The Chicago Cubs are calling up one of their top pitching prospects in left-hander Jordan Wicks who could make his MLB debut as soon as Sunday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Wicks, 23, was 7-0 split between Double and Triple-A after being drafted in the first round (21st overall) in 2021. He's made 48 appearances in the minors, all as a starter.

The Cubs rank 25th in starter's ERA since the All-Star break as they battle for a playoff spot in the National League. Lefty Drew Smyly has been sent back to the bullpen after some prolonged struggles as a starter, opening up a spot for Wicks. The team has a TBA listed for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wicks played college baseball at Kansas St. and was ranked No. 51 to start the season on ESPN prospect guru Kiley McDaniel's top 100 prospects. Wicks' best pitch is a change-up which he deploys along with a fastball and slider.

The move will be official by Sunday morning when the team will need to open a roster spot for Wicks. The Cubs currently occupy the third wild card position in the NL.