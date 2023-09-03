The Colorado Rockies placed Daniel Bard on the 15-day injured list with right forearm fatigue and reinstated fellow right-hander Chase Anderson to start Sunday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Bard is 4-2 with a 4.70 ERA and one save in 47 relief appearances this season with the Rockies. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Anderson (0-4), who had been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, went four innings in a 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out three.