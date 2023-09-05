Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner crush 400+ foot homers in the second inning to boost the Phillies' lead. (0:32)

Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner go yard in the 2nd (0:32)

Trea Turner's torrid stretch at the plate will take a brief pause this week.

The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday placed the star shortstop on the paternity list, the team announced ahead of its game against the Padres in San Diego.

Tuesday marked the nine-month anniversary of Turner signing a $300 million contract with the Phillies. He and his wife, Kristen Harabedian, announced in the spring that they were expecting their second child. They also are parents to Beckham Dash Turner, who was born in February 2021.

In the corresponding roster move Tuesday, the Phillies recalled utilityman Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Turner has rebounded from a slow start in his first season in Philadelphia to hit .262 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Also Tuesday, he was named the NL Player of the Week, after hitting .423 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.