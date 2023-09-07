NEW YORK -- Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning's season is over with a fracture after he was hit on his right foot by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said X-rays revealed the fracture.

The 25-year-old right-hander missed 2½ months this season when hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk.

"Same foot, different spot," Hinch said. "I feel for him. He worked hard to get back."

Stanton's hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning's foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and was gloved by Manning, who threw to first for the final out of the first inning. Manning immediately was attended to by an athletic trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

Beau Briske started warming up and came on in relief to start the bottom of the second.

Manning was struck by Kirk's 97.3 mph comebacker on April 11 and didn't return to the Tigers until June 27. He is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.