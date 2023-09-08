The Minnesota Twins returned first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff from a rehab assignment and placed outfielder Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Kirilloff has missed Minnesota's past 34 games after being placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain. In his third season in the major leagues, Kirilloff has played in a career-high 69 games and batted .270 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

Gallo suffered a left foot contusion, and his IL move was retroactive to Wednesday.

Gallo has played 111 games in his first season with the Twins, batting just .177 with 21 home runs, 40 RBIs and 142 strikeouts.

The Twins (73-67) entered Friday's series opener against the visiting New York Mets with a 6½-game lead in the American League Central over the Cleveland Guardians.