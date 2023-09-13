The San Francisco Giants activated rookie catcher Patrick Bailey from the seven-day concussion injured list Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, catcher Joey Bart was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Bailey suffered a concussion when the Cubs' Jeimer Candelario slid into him at the plate during the Giants' 11-8 loss on Sept. 5 in Chicago. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that Bailey felt a little lightheaded after taking a shoulder to his chin on the play.

The Giants selected Bailey in the first round (13th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State.

Bailey, 24, is batting .248 with seven home runs and 45 RBI in 282 at-bats over 84 games. He has a .304 on-base percentage and .390 slugging percentage.

San Francisco picked Bart in the first round (second overall) of the 2015 draft out of Georgia Tech. Bart, 26, is 18-for-87 (.207) with five RBI in 30 games.