ATLANTA -- In an attempt to increase the intensity while waiting for their first playoff opponent, the Atlanta Braves will open their workouts to fans next week at Truist Park in advance of their division series which won't start until Saturday, Oct. 7.

After losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the same round a year ago, the Braves don't want to leave anything to chance.

"Anytime you have fans in the building, it definitely boosts the energy and the game-like conditions," third baseman Austin Riley said Thursday afternoon. "That lull in between the wild card and the DS, we're trying to build that momentum."

Under the new playoff system, implemented last year, teams with a bye have five days off between the wild-card round and the start of the division series. Last year, the Braves earned the bye and then subsequently lost to the Phillies in four games, averaging just over three runs per game.

"Playing games, [having] fans out there just to try and make it more realistic than what we did last year," manager Brian Snitker said. "There were a couple guys who came in last year in the simulated games, we watched them throw and there were conversations ... Any time you're out there and you're playing, and you have the chance to do something good, you're being evaluated."

Fans will need to register at the Braves' website to attend a workout and will be limited to just one of the three workout days. Children under 18 won't have to register but must be accompanied by an adult.

"I'm all for it," Riley said. "It's different with so much time off. Anything that keeps us in game mode, I think is good."