The Atlanta Braves are going with Bryce Elder as their Game 3 starter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Braves opted for Elder, a first-time All-Star, over rookie AJ Smith-Shawver or a bullpen opener. The Phillies are starting Aaron Nola in the best-of-5 NL Division Series, which is tied 1-1.

Elder won 12 games this season but he appeared to tire down the stretch after throwing a career-high 174⅔ innings. Overall, he was 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 128 strikeouts.

In his last appearance vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 22, Elder allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings, with six strikeouts. However, the Phillies roughed up Elder on Sept. 20 in Atlanta, chasing him after allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings with five walks.

The Braves have juggled the rotation all season, using 16 starters to help deal with long-term injuries to Kyle Wright and Max Fried.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.