MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins activated All-Star Byron Buxton as an injury replacement for first baseman Alex Kirilloff, paving the way for him to play for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him Aug. 1.

The 29-year-old Buxton, who has spent the season as a designated hitter after roaming centerfield over his first eight seasons, is batting .207/.294/.438 with 17 home runs over 347 plate appearances this season. He is not in the lineup for Minnesota's must-win Game 4 of the American League Division Series against Houston, which leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Kirilloff, 25, had played in all five of Minnesota's postseason games and committed a crucial first-inning error in Game 3 that led to a four-run spurt by the Astros. He is out with a shoulder injury.

Buxton, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft behind his current teammate Carlos Correa, was regarded as the Twins' franchise player when he signed a seven-year, $100 million contract extension in December 2021. His inability to stay on the field has hampered him throughout his career, though star rookie Royce Lewis moving from DH to third base in Game 3 does potentially free up a spot for Buxton to play.

Manager Rocco Baldelli declined to commit to saying whether Buxton could play the outfield, but he indicated the 2022 All-Star would only be considered for pinch-hitting or pinch-running duties.

"He's in a good enough spot where he can help us," Baldelli said, "probably in smaller spurts."

Rules allow for injury replacements that are approved by MLB. Kirilloff, who is 0 for 9 with two walks and four strikeouts in the postseason, is ineligible for the rest of the series and the next round if the Twins advance. Kirilloff, whose shoulder strain originally kept him out from July 30-Sept. 7, could return for the World Series if the Twins were to make it that far.

"A.K. is dealing with the same issue that he's been dealing with for a long time. It's just progressively getting worse to the point where he really can't swing," Baldelli said. "We got him back to a reasonably good spot. He was never 100 percent or anywhere close to it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.