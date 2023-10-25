Sean Casey joins Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk to relate what it was like being the hitting coach of the Yankees. (1:30)

Sean Casey says he will not return as the New York Yankees hitting coach next season, citing his desire to spend more time with his family.

Casey announced his decision Wednesday on his podcast, "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," ending speculation about the three-time All-Star first baseman's future with the Yankees.

Casey emphasized that spending more time with his daughters, ages 13 and 17, is a priority because of his divorce from a few years ago.

"I have those girls 50% of the time," Casey said. "I just can't imagine being away for eight months in New York while they're here in Pittsburgh."

Casey said he informed Yankees manager Aaron Boone of his decision before the team even presented him with a formal offer.

"[Boone] and I had talked about coming back next year and what that would look like, and really before any offer could be exchanged between both of us, I just told him that I'm not going to be able to come back next year because I've got my two daughters at home," he said.

Casey, 49, joined the Yankees in July to replace fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson, whose dismissal marked the first in-season coaching change during Brian Cashman's tenure as New York's general manager.

The Yankees batted .221 with a .688 OPS in 71 games with Casey as hitting coach.

"That whole experience was one of the best experiences of my life," he said Wednesday. "Being able to wear the pinstripes was actually a dream come true. Brian Cashman was incredible, that whole coaching staff was great, the organization, Hal Steinbrenner, everybody I came across. Nothing like having a chance to walk out to Yankee Stadium every night."