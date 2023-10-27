Jeff Passan tells Scott Van Pelt about the "clash of styles" between the Rangers and Diamondbacks ahead of their World Series showdown. (1:27)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the Fall Classic moves to Phoenix.

"It will follow the same pattern. I don't want to be secretive about it," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday.

Zac Gallen starts Friday night's opener for Arizona, while Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he will wait until Friday to announce his Game 2 pitcher.

The 35-year-old Kelly was 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA during the season and is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three postseason starts, striking out 19 and walking eight in 17 innings.

Pfaadt, a 25-year-old right-hander, debuted on May 3 and went 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance. He has a 2.70 ERA with no decisions in four postseason starts, all won by the Diamondbacks.