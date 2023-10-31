Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Max Scherzer threw a warmup pitch in the middle of the fourth inning, then motioned for the Texas Rangers' training staff. Moments later, the three-time Cy Young Award winner was walking off the field, exiting Game 3 of the World Series with what the team described as back tightness.

Two innings earlier, in the bottom of the second, Scherzer took a 93-mph one-hopper from Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas off his back. The baseball was picked up by Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, who made a spectacular barehanded play to throw out Thomas and end the inning.

Scherzer wasn't seen favoring his back as he retreated to the dugout after Jung's play, but it might have caught up to him later.

Scherzer, making his third start since returning from a five-week absence prompted by a teres muscle strain in his right shoulder, recorded only nine outs and threw 36 pitches.

His exit prompted an earlier than expected appearance from Jon Gray, the starter turned temporary reliever who was initially seen as an option to start Game 4.