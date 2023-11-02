Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves brought back another key bullpen piece Thursday, signing right-hander Joe Jimenez to a three-year deal worth $26 million.

Jimenez, 28, enjoyed a solid first season with the Braves, posting a 3.04 ERA in 59 appearances with 73 strikeouts over 56⅓ innings. He emerged midway through the season as one of Atlanta's most reliable relievers and posted a 2.27 ERA over his final 41 appearances.

The Braves announced Jimenez's new deal eight days after also re-signing Pierce Johnson, another key reliever who returned to Atlanta on a two-year, $14.25 million deal.

Jimenez and Johnson had been among a group of Braves relievers who either had 2024 options on their contracts or were set to become free agents.

Atlanta still must decide on options for left-hander Brad Hand ($7 million with a $500,000 buyout) and right-handers Kirby Yates ($5.75 million with a $1.25 million buyout) and Collin McHugh ($6 million with a $1 million buyout) before the start of free agency next Monday.

Jimenez, who agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation, spent his first six seasons with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to Atlanta last December. An All-Star with the Tigers in 2018, he is 19-22 with a 4.86 ERA in 356 career games.