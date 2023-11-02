The Rangers go perfect on the road in the postseason on their way to their first ever World Series victory. (2:54)

The Atlanta Braves enter the offseason as the consensus favorite to win next year's World Series at sportsbooks around the nation, but the odds could change significantly depending on where marquee free agent Shohei Ohtani lands.

Odds to win 2024 World Series Team Odds Braves 13-2 Dodgers 7-1 Astros 9-1 Rangers 9-1 Phillies 10-1 Rays 15-1 Yankees 15-1 Blue Jays 16-1 Orioles 16-1 Padres 16-1 Mariners 20-1 Diamondbacks 25-1 Mets 25-1 Twins 25-1 Cubs 30-1 Red Sox 30-1 Giants 40-1 Brewers 50-1 Cardinals 50-1 Marlins 50-1 Reds 50-1 Angels 60-1 Guardians 60-1 Pirates 60-1 Tigers 60-1 Nationals 100-1 Royals 100-1 White Sox 100-1 Athletics 150-1 Rockies 150-1 -- ESPN BET, as of Nov. 2

The Braves are listed at 13-2 at ESPN BET, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7-1. The Houston Astros and champion Texas Rangers are each 9-1, rounding out the teams with single-digit odds to win the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers are considered the leading contender to land Ohtani, a move that oddsmakers believe could propel them past the Braves into the role of World Series favorite.

"If the Dodgers do get Ohtani, they would at least be the same odds as the Braves, possibly lower just for the perception of it as well," Randy Blum, who oversees baseball odds for the SuperBook in Las Vegas, told ESPN.

Blum said he shaded the SuperBook's World Series odds lower on the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, two teams he believes are in the running for Ohtani. The Mariners are 16-1 and the Giants are 40-1 at the SuperBook. The Angels also are 40-1 but would drift longer if Ohtani leaves, Blum said.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games Wednesday to win the franchise's first World Series. Texas began the season as a 50-1 long shot, and the Diamondbacks could be found at 150-1. Arizona heads into this offseason at 25-1 to win next year's World Series.

