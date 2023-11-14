Open Extended Reactions

What is ESPN BET?

ESPN BET is a newly-branded online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN's industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment's proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise.

Where can I use ESPN BET?

Wagers can only be placed while physically located within the borders of a state where ESPN BET is licensed to offer sports betting. However, users can log in, deposit, withdraw, and check transaction history from anywhere in the United States. Terms and conditions apply.

ESPN BET is available in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

When did ESPN BET launch?

The new ESPN BET app and website launched on November 14, 2023. The ESPN BET app and website is available across the 17 states in which PENN operates online sports betting, subject to final approvals.

What is the difference between ESPN and ESPN BET?

The ESPN app will remain your No. 1 destination for all scores, highlights, and stories from the world of sports. ESPN BET is a new way for fans to enhance their enjoyment of the game with a sports betting experience delivered in partnership with PENN Entertainment.

How do I access ESPN BET?

The ESPN BET app is available via Android or iOS devices and via the web at ESPNBET.com. Fans must be 21+ and in select states to use. Terms and conditions apply.

How can I register for an ESPN BET account?

Registration is available on ESPNBET.com or via the ESPN BET App. ESPN BET's Customer Support agents are available to assist with registration 24/7 to address any questions or concerns by visiting ESPN BET's Customer Support portal.

How can I contact Customer Support for more information?

You can contact ESPN BET Customer Support at support@espnbet.com

Commitment to Responsible Gaming

Together with PENN Entertainment, it is our highest priority to provide a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET will offer comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on access time, deposits, and wagering amounts.

Must be 21+ to wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-Gambler.