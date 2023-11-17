Open Extended Reactions

The negotiating window for major league teams to attempt to acquire Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to start Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Friday.

Yamamoto is expected to posted Monday, the source said, and the 45-day process for MLB teams to negotiate with Yamamoto will begin the following day.

Yamamoto, 25, is expected to be a top target for MLB teams after starring on the mound for the Orix Buffaloes since 2017, with a 70-29 record in Japanese baseball. His trademark is his wide assortment of breaking pitches, excellent command and a fastball in the mid-90s.

He was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings in 2013. Yamamoto pitched two games during the Japan Series -- the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He allowed seven earned runs in Game 1 but came back in Game 6 and struck out a series-record 14.

