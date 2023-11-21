NEW YORK -- A full postseason share for the World Series champion Texas Rangers totaled $506,263, just down from the record set when the Houston Astros won in 2022, but the total pool increased to the most in Major League Baseball history.
The pool of $107.8 million topped last year's $107.5 million in the first season of expanded playoffs but the share was down from Houston's $516,347.
Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The Astros last year divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards.
A full share for NL champion Arizona came to $313,634, up from $296,255 for Philadelphia last year. The Diamondbacks divided $25.9 million into 71 full shares and 11.49 partial shares.
Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:
- $173,187 for Houston
- $171,184 for Philadelphia
- $43,942 for Baltimore
- $43,801 for Atlanta
- $42,859 for for Minnesota
- $36,929 for the Los Angeles Dodgers
- $10,154 for Miami
- $9,592 for Toronto
- $8,728 for Tampa Bay
- $8,336 for Milwaukee
The pool includes 60% from the first first two games of each wild-card series, the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.