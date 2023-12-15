Open Extended Reactions

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will be sidelined until midseason after undergoing surgery for a herniated disk Thursday, according to the team.

General manager Chris Young said Friday that Scherzer, who was removed from the roster during the World Series because of back discomfort, had surgery Thursday after injections and other less-invasive treatments didn't relieve the pain. Young said the team is hopeful that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will be fully healed and recovered by June or July.

Scherzer said in a statement released by the team Friday the back pain got worse after he returned to his offseason home in Florida, and that he got the diagnosis of a herniated disk.

"After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery," Scherzer said. "Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer."

Scherzer, 39, missed time at the end of 2023 with a triceps issue, making three postseason appearances for the World Series champions after he missed the final couple weeks of the regular season. He's due $43 million in 2024 in the final year of a three-year, $130 million contract he signed with the New York Mets before the 2022 season.

Scherzer joins Jacob deGrom and newly acquired righty Tyler Mahle on the injured list to begin 2024. DeGrom and Mahle are recovering from Tommy John surgery; both could return mid to late summer -- along with Scherzer.

"Obviously not the best news, but nonetheless, we're glad that we have a diagnosis and a solution," Young said. "Max is recovering and feeling better already and we look forward to getting him healthy and back out there next summer."

The Rangers rotation is now led by righties Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray with Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning in the back end of the rotation.

Scherzer was acquired midseason from the Mets for infielder Luisangel Acuna and $20 million cash. He's 214-108 in his career with a 3.15 ERA.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.