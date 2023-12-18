Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Yohan Ramirez was acquired by the New York Mets from the Chicago White Sox on Monday for $100,000.

The 28-year-old was 1-0 with a 4.23 ERA in 31 games last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers on Sept. 5. He struck out 35 and walked 17 in 38⅓ innings.

Ramirez was 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 22 games at Triple-A with Indianapolis and Charlotte.

He was designated for assignment on Dec. 13 to open a roster spot when the White Sox finalized a $15 million, two-year contract with right-hander Erick Fedde.

Ramirez is 6-4 with six saves and a 3.99 ERA in four seasons with Seattle (2020-22), Cleveland (2022), Pittsburgh (2022-23) and the White Sox.