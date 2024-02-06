Open Extended Reactions

The calendar has turned to February, and you know what that means -- baseball is back!

Spring training is finally here (despite several big-name free agents still being available), and MLB teams will start reporting to their camps in Arizona and Florida as soon as Friday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitchers and catchers the first and the San Diego Padres' pitchers and catchers soon after.

The two division rivals will face off in the first spring training matchup, a Cactus League showdown Feb. 22 on ESPN. After a few other teams open spring training the following day, all 30 MLB clubs will play will play in Cactus and Grapefruit League games on Feb. 24

In addition to the two spring training matchups between the Dodgers and the Padres, ESPN will broadcast the highly anticipated two-game series between the pair in Seoul, South Korea, that will kick off the regular season on March 20-21. Shohei Ohtani, making his Dodgers debut, and Mookie Betts will take on Manny Machado's Padres in the first regular-season MLB games ever played in South Korea.

The 2024 regular season will then commence with all 30 clubs on Opening Day -- Thursday, March 28 -- featuring six divisional matchups among 15 games.

We have everything you need to know to watch ESPN's spring training games and the Seoul Series, catch up on your team's offseason and be ready for Opening Day.

ESPN's spring training schedule

Thursday, Feb. 22: Padres vs. Dodgers at 3:10 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 23: Dodgers vs. Padres at 3:05 p.m. ET

Seoul Series on ESPN

Wednesday, March 20: Padres vs. Dodgers at 6 a.m. ET

Thursday, March 21: Dodgers vs. Padres at 6 a.m. ET