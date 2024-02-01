Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
scores
You have come to the ESPN Africa edition, for other ESPN editions, click above.
Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Cricket
Boxing
Rugby
…
F1
MMA
Olympic Sports
NBA G League
Tennis
NHL
NRL
Cycling
Golf
WWE
NASCAR
IndyCar
NCAAF
NCAAM
NCAAW
X Games
Netball
Fantasy
More ESPN
MLB
Home
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Teams
Transactions
An 18-year-old in the majors? Ichiro-like rookie numbers? Bold 2024 predictions for MLB's top prospects
Baltimore Orioles
24m
MLB Insiders
Ekitike to Man United? Solanke to Spurs? Africa's transfer deadline day
2h
Ed Dove
Bellingham on Bernabéu: I feel like a 'gladiator'
1h
Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez
Sources: Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari
1h
Nate Saunders
Embiid out Thursday, to have knee evaluated
Philadelphia 76ers
13h
Brazil Super Cup renamed in Pele's honour
2h
Adriana Garcia
Seahawks hire Ravens' Macdonald as head coach
Seattle Seahawks
18h
Brady Henderson
Klopp: Dubious distinction upset 'unlucky' Núñez
13h
Mark Ogden
Ten Hag: Rashford, Sancho rule breaks different
14h
Rob Dawson
The Big Interview - Troost-Ekong on Nigeria's chances, and nearly retiring
54m
Colin Udoh
LIVE Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea's Broja could leave
1m
ESPN
Chelsea win WSL transfer window; Villa the biggest losers
3h
Sophie Lawson
Euro women's transfer grades: Man City a B+ for Blindkilde-Brown
2h
Sophie Lawson
The VAR Review: Should Chelsea have been awarded two penalties at Liverpool?
1h
Dale Johnson
Can Mike Macdonald get the Seahawks back on track? Five questions and a grade for Seattle's coaching hire
Seattle Seahawks
16h
ESPN staff
NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams land a week before the trade deadline
Atlanta Hawks
23h
ESPN
After an 'unsettling' trade, Damian Lillard is getting comfortable in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks
23h
Jamal Collier
First look at 49ers-Chiefs: Early Super Bowl picks, big questions and matchups to know
Kansas City Chiefs
3d
ESPN staff
Why the secrecy around Man City's FFP case with Premier League is so damaging
18h
Gabriele Marcotti
February viewing guide: Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, AFCON and more
22h
Bill Connelly
MMA buzz: Can Harrison actually make 135 pounds vs. Holm?
2d
ESPN.com staff
What does our analytics model say about Volkanovski-Topuria?
2d
Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
Bold 2024 predictions for MLB's top prospects
MLB Insiders, ESPN
Feb 1, 2024, 12:00 PM
Email
Open Extended Reactions