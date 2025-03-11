Open Extended Reactions

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello won't be ready for the start of the season, manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday.

Bello, the Opening Day starter last season, has been dealing with soreness in his shoulder this spring. The Red Sox have been taking a cautious approach with him.

In addition, infielder Rafael Devers, who has focused on building strength in his shoulders and refining mechanics, has again had his spring training debut delayed. He was scheduled to play Wednesday, but it has been pushed to Saturday.

Bello, 25, was 14-8 last season with a 4.49 ERA. He had 153 strikeouts over 162⅓ innings. The pitcher from the Dominican Republic agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract last March after originally signing with the Red Sox in 2017 for $28,000.

This will be his fourth season in the majors with Boston.

"He's behind. So he's not going to be with us for the Opening Day," Cora said. "Just doesn't make sense to push him and rush everything and then something major happens."

Bello is slated to throw a bullpen session Wednesday.

"He's going to be part of it," Cora said. "But he's behind, so we'll take care of him."

The Red Sox expect Devers, who hit .272 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs last season despite complaining of soreness in both of his shoulders, to be ready for the start of the season.

The three-time All-Star spent the first couple of weeks of spring training trying to strengthen his shoulders for the rigors of a 162-game regular season.

Where Devers will play once he returns remains another question after the Red Sox signed two-time All-Star Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason, giving them a Gold Glove winner at third base.

Bregman appears to be the likely starter at third base with Devers beginning the season as designated hitter. The Red Sox maintain no decision has been made, and Cora repeated the call will come only when he has to make it official with the Opening Day lineup card in Texas.

"He's getting there," Cora said of Devers. "But I think the whole progress from when he got here in January to where he's at now, he feels a lot comfortable on the inside pitch. You see it in the way he's driving the ball to left-center, which is something that he missed [late last year]."

Devers, who has led the American League -- or been tied for the lead -- in errors three times in the past seven seasons, has balked at moving to DH, though, saying last month: "Third base is my position."

Bregman hasn't played second base in a game this spring, but Cora said he will get work there "at one point."

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.