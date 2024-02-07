Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Boston Red Sox will be the focus of a pair of new Netflix shows.

The streaming service will follow the team through the 2024 season and present a documentary series in 2025 that will be produced and directed by Greg Whiteley of One Potato Productions. Netflix said Wednesday it will have "unprecedented access to players, coaches and executives throughout the 2024 season."

Netflix intends to air a documentary this year focusing on the 2004 Red Sox, who broke the so-called Curse of the Bambino and won the team's first World Series title since 1918. That will be directed by Colin Barnicle, a son of former Boston Globe and Herald columnist Mike Barnicle, and produced by Meadowlark Media, founded by former ESPN president John Skipper.