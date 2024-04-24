Open Extended Reactions

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly will be sidelined for at least a month with a shoulder injury, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Kelly was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start with a teres major strain in his right shoulder and was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Lovullo said two MRI exams confirmed that Kelly will not need surgery, but the team is still gathering medical opinions to determine a timetable.

"We're not looking in terms of weeks as what we had hoped for," Lovullo told reporters Tuesday. "So I think the next step up is a month, more than that."

Lovullo said it's "hard to say" if Kelly would be back before the All-Star break in mid-July.

Kelly, 35, is 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA through four starts. He is 50-43 with a 3.75 ERA in 131 starts since making his debut with the Diamondbacks in 2019.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.