Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor in the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Plata District Office Prosecutor Kelmin Duncan and the spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, Nairobi Viloria, confirmed to ESPN's Juan Recio they presented the formal accusation against Franco on Tuesday, four days after the initial deadline expired on July 5.

Franco has been under investigation since July 10, 2023, when a complaint was filed against him for allegedly having had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

Franco was initially accused by Dominican prosecutors of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering on Jan. 3; the mother of the girl, who was 14 when the alleged relationship began in December 2022, faced the same charge. Six days later, after further review of the evidence, a judge in the Dominican Republic instead accused Franco of a lesser charge of sexual and psychological abuse.

In a nearly 600-page document obtained by ESPN and presented to the judge at a hearing in January, prosecutors shared the evidence they have found in their investigation into Franco. The file includes transcripts of interviews with the girl and her relatives and messages between Franco and the girl.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association recently extended Franco's administrative leave through July 14, a procedural move to buy more time while the Dominican authorities worked on the criminal case.

MLB launched a separate investigation into Franco that is not expected to be completed until after his criminal case is resolved.

Franco, 23, agreed to a $182 million, 11-year extension contract in November 2021, just 70 games into his major league career.

