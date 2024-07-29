Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers acquired catcher Carson Kelly from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Double-A players Liam Hicks and Tyler Owens on Sunday.

Kelly was active for Detroit on Sunday, entering a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. He struck out in his lone at-bat and is hitting .240 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 60 games this season.

Kelly, who has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2016 to 2018) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2019 to 2023), is a career .224 hitter with 52 homers and 199 RBIs.

Hicks, a 25-year-old catcher, played 80 games for Double-A Frisco this season, is batting .260 with four home runs and 33 RBIs. Owens, a 23-year-old right-hander, was also with Frisco, going 2-0 with a 2.80 ERA across 26 relief appearances this season.

Hicks and Owens have yet to appear in a big league game.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.