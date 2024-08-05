Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Guardians recalled left-hander Logan Allen from Triple-A Columbus, while right-hander Connor Gillispie was optioned to Columbus.

Allen, 25, is set to start Monday's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as starter Tanner Bibee deals with a shoulder injury. Allen has gone 8-4 with a 5.67 ERA in 18 starts for Cleveland this season.

In 42 career starts over the past two seasons, Allen is 15-12 with a 4.57 ERA.

Gillispie, 26, made his major league debut Sunday and gave up one run with two walks and two hits in three innings against the Baltimore Orioles.