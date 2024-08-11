Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler off waivers from one of their National League East rivals, the Miami Marlins, on Sunday.

Philadelphia assigned Tyler to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and designated right-hander Nick Nelson for assignment to make room for Tyler on the 40-man roster.

Tyler, 27, was in his first season with the Marlins and worked mostly as a starter. He went 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in eight games (seven starts), fanning 25 batters but walking 18 over 31⅔ innings.

In parts of three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (2021), San Diego Padres (2022) and Marlins, Tyler is 1-2 with a 4.31 ERA across 15 career games (seven starts).

Nelson, 28, appeared in three games for the Phillies and pitched to a 5.40 ERA without a decision. He is 5-4 with a 5.21 ERA all-time in 73 games (four starts) for the New York Yankees (2020-21) and Phillies (2022-24).