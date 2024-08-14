Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned center fielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled rookie infielder Blaze Alexander.

Thomas, 24, is scuffling with a .191 average and three home runs in 37 games. He had been the team's primary center fielder in 2022 and 2023. He's a career .226 hitter with 20 homers and 95 RBIs in 275 games.

Alexander, 25, is batting .259 with three HRs and 21 RBIs in 58 games with Arizona this season. He started at second base and batted eighth on Wednesday against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Jake McCarthy, 27, started in center field Wednesday and batted second. He is hitting .311 with six HRs and 40 RBIs in 102 games all across the outfield this season, including 24 appearances in center.