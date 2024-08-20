Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds placed Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left big toe.

Candelario was hit in the foot by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals but played in Monday night's win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is batting .225 with 20 homers, 23 doubles and 56 RBIs in 112 games in his first season with the Reds.

The 30-year-old has made 53 starts at third base, 32 at designated hitter and 26 at first base this season.

The Reds added infielder Amed Rosario to the 26-man roster in a corresponding move.

Rosario, 28, was signed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. He is batting a combined .305 with two homers, 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 81 games this season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers.