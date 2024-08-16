        <
          The best of the 2024 MLB Players' Weekend

          • ESPN staffAug 16, 2024, 10:23 PM

          MLB Players' Weekend is underway, and baseball's stars are expressing their personalities on the field.

          The Players' Weekend is designed to give MLB players an opportunity to be themselves authentically and assist their favorite charities while connecting with fans.

          Each day of the weekend holds its own specific theme. Friday will represent fun, allowing players to show off their personalities. Saturday will focus on players' favorite charities and the work they do around the community, while Sunday's theme is appreciation, and players will give flowers to those who've contributed to their journeys into the major leagues.

          Here is how players are celebrating the respective days during the 2024 Players' Weekend.

          Fun Friday