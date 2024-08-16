        <
        >

          Padres' Merrill debuts Star Wars bat for Players' Weekend

          play
          Jackson Merrill pads Padres' lead with 2-run triple (0:42)

          Jackson Merrill gives the Padres a 6-0 lead with a two-run triple. (0:42)

          • ESPN staffAug 16, 2024, 03:32 PM

          MLB Players' Weekend is here, and Jackson Merrill already looks like he's the clear winner.

          The rookie center fielder for the San Diego Padres will be debuting a Star Wars-themed lightsaber bat this weekend. The Victus bat features a handle reminiscent of the iconic sci-fi weapon, with everything beyond the handle glowing in the dark.

          Players' Weekend starts on Friday and will be divided into three segments. Friday will be Fun, where players can show off their personalities, Saturday is dedicated to Causes, where players highlight their favorite charities, and Sunday is for Appreciation, where they pay tribute to the people who've helped them get to where they are.

          Merrill is having a standout rookie season for the Padres, posting a 3.1 bWAR and slugging 17 home runs.