MLB Players' Weekend is here, and Jackson Merrill already looks like he's the clear winner.

The rookie center fielder for the San Diego Padres will be debuting a Star Wars-themed lightsaber bat this weekend. The Victus bat features a handle reminiscent of the iconic sci-fi weapon, with everything beyond the handle glowing in the dark.

Jackson Merrill has a glow-in-dark Star Wars lightsaber bat for #PlayersWeekend 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WgQIDwa4ne — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2024

Players' Weekend starts on Friday and will be divided into three segments. Friday will be Fun, where players can show off their personalities, Saturday is dedicated to Causes, where players highlight their favorite charities, and Sunday is for Appreciation, where they pay tribute to the people who've helped them get to where they are.

Merrill is having a standout rookie season for the Padres, posting a 3.1 bWAR and slugging 17 home runs.