What is the 40-40 club? MLB members include Bonds, A-Rod

Shohei Ohtani is inching closer to history. The two-way superstar, who hasn't been pitching this season as he recovers from an elbow injury, has excelled at the plate and on the bases. Ohtani has 39 home runs and 39 stolen bases with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. With another home run and a stolen base, he'll join a prestigious list of players in the 40-40 club.

Here are the MLB players who have hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 41 home runs, 73 stolen bases (2023)

The newest member of the 40-40 club joined last year. The Atlanta Braves slugger capped a historic season with his first MVP award. With the feat, he not only joined the club, but also started a new one: the 40-70.

Career highlights

NL MVP (2023)

Four-time All-Star (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019)

NL Rookie of the Year (2018)

Alfonso Soriano -- 46 home runs, 41 stolen bases (2006)

In his lone season with the Washington Nationals, Soriano matched his all-time high in stolen bases while setting a career high in home runs to join the 40-40 club.

Career highlights

Seven-time All-Star (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Four-time Silver Slugger Award (2002, 2004, 2005, 2006)

AL stolen base leader (2002)

Alex Rodriguez -- 42 home runs, 46 stolen bases (1998)

At age 22, Rodriguez showcased both power and speed, joining the 40-40 club as a member of the Seattle Mariners. He wouldn't steal more than 28 bases in a season afterward, but his home run total climbed until the end of his playing career.

Career highlights

14-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011)

World Series champion (2009)

Three-time AL MVP (2003, 2005, 2007)

Barry Bonds -- 42 home runs, 40 stolen bases (1996)

Bonds wasn't known for just smashing balls over the fence. Before his 1996 season, he already had 340 stolen bases. In his 11th year, after flirting with the 40-40 club a few times, he finally made his membership official with the San Francisco Giants.

Career highlights

14-time All-Star (1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007)

Seven-time NL MVP (1990, 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

MLB record 762 home runs

Jose Canseco -- 42 home runs, 40 stolen bases (1988)

The 40-40 club's inaugural member is Jose Canseco, who accomplished the feat with the Oakland Athletics the year he won MVP. Along with punching his ticket to the club, he led the majors in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage.

Career highlights

Six-time All-Star (1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1999)

Two-time World Series champion (1989, 2000)

AL MVP (1988)

