SAN DIEGO -- The Padres optioned knuckleballer Matt Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday and recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie.

The move came a day after Waldron allowed a career-high 10 runs on 12 hits in 4⅓ innings in an 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins that prevented a three-game sweep.

Waldron allowed 22 runs in 14⅓ innings over his past three starts. In 26 starts this season, he went 7-11 with a 4.79 ERA.

Gillaspie is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA in seven appearances this year.

Also Thursday, star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., out since June 21 because of a stress reaction in his right thigh bone, ran sprints in the outfield and played long toss before the team's game against the New York Mets.

Manager Mike Shildt said Tatis could take batting practice as soon as this weekend.

"He did some sprint work today, which is great -- around 70%," Shildt told reporters. "Which is a clear sign of progression. I did meet with him. We have a looser timetable now, but we won't really share it. ... But he's definitely progressing to get back to play. It's good news."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.