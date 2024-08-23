Open Extended Reactions

Tyler Zombro, the former Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer pitcher who suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by a comebacker during a Triple-A game in 2021, said Friday that his playing days are finished.

In a series of social media posts, the 28-year-old Zombro said he's fought "consistent nerve issues" since suffering the injury, making it difficult to play, and instead will turn his full attention toward "helping others vs. helping myself."

This is a post I've dreaded.... but it's time. The last 3+ years have been difficult within my playing career, as I have fought consistent nerve issues since my head injury in '21. I find more joy in helping others vs. helping myself, and it's time to do that full-time now. pic.twitter.com/3PzNrkuXtK — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) August 23, 2024

Zombro, a right-handed reliever, was pitching for Tampa Bay's Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina, when he was struck by a 104 mph line drive up the middle during a June 2021 game. The ball hit him on the right side of the head, just above the ear, and he was unconscious before he hit the ground.

He was rushed to Duke University Hospital, where doctors installed 16 plates and 32 screws into his head. He remained hospitalized for about a week before being discharged.

The fractures eventually healed and Zombro was cleared to pitch again, returning April 24, 2022, in a game for the Bulls, one of two appearances he made for them that year.

He was released by Durham in 2023, accepted a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers organization two months later, and appeared in two games for its Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express, last year.

He had not pitched this year.

"I can't say enough about how much joy my professional playing career brought me," Zombro wrote. "Thanks for believing in me @RaysBaseball & @Rangers. A bigger thank you to teammates, coaches, medical staffs, clubbies, etc. The relationships heavily outweigh any on-field achievement.

"While I never accomplished my "ultimate" dream, the obstacles I/we have faced has enabled me to reframe my perspective on life and greatly appreciate where I'm at. In the grand scheme of life amidst so many macro issues - stepping away from playing isn't the end of the world."

Zombro pitched collegiately at George Mason before signing with the Rays as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and a 2.79 career ERA in the minors.