Rocky mountain high

Traditionally, the opening few paragraphs of this space is a deep dive on a pitcher of interest, slated to take the hill that day. This time, there is a scheduling quirk taking center stage. Beginning with Friday's series with the Chicago Cubs, the Colorado Rockies play 12 of their final 15 games at home.

Everyone knows Coors Field is the most favorable hitting venue in the league. However, some assume it's due to embellishing home runs. Yes, the altitude aids the long ball, but there are superior home run parks. Coors Field is the league's top hitting park because the vast outfield yields an above average fly ball BABIP. Fenway Park's fly ball BABIP almost always leads the league due to the Green Monster. Coors Field is usually in the next group, with the difference being others suppress homers. The tandem of more homers and more hits is what fuels more offense.

On a single game basis, park factors generally take a back seat to the quality of the respective offenses and pitching. The exception is in the extremes, and Coors Field certainly makes the cut. Not to mention, while the main focus here is that day's ledger, picking up a Rockies hitter now renders his available for 80% of the Rockies remaining games.

There have been seasons where the only available Colorado batters are fringy guys, hitting lower in the order, but not this year. The only Rockies hitter rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues is Brenton Doyle and his current rostership is just 51%. Doyle's defense keeps him in the lineup every day. He's broken out offensively, with a legit shot at 25 HR and 30 SB.

Another regular to consider is SS Ezequiel Tovar (26.6% rostered). Tovar is also enjoying a breakthrough year, but without the steals offered by Doyle. Oddly, Tovar has hit better on the road, but that's probably just noise, even if it is with over five months of action under his belt. Batting first or second each game merits fantasy consideration.

Even though 2B/3B Ryan McMahon (43.1% rostered) historically hits better against right-handers, the lefty swinger is exhibiting slight reverse splits so far, keeping him in the lineup on a regular basis. His dual eligibility also comes in handy down the stretch.

Those needing last season lighting in a bottle should consider OF Nolan Jones (32.1%). Jones was ranked as a top-50 fantasy player heading into the season, but he's been disappointing between injury stints. He's healthy now, with just over two weeks to display the skills generating exactly 20 homers and 20 steals in 2023.

