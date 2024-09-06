Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 24 is the second half of two-week semifinal playoff matchups in ESPN leagues, and it features 92 total scheduled games, with six teams playing on all seven days (Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays) and two playing only five times.

There is a rescheduled game on Monday, as the Reds and Atlanta Braves will play a make-up game at 6:40 p.m. ET at Truist Park, which reschedules their July 26 postponement.

The week comes to a close on Sunday, Sept. 15, which is also Roberto Clemente Day across Major League Baseball. All 30 teams are in action that day, concluding with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Braves, 7 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Baseball."

It's likely that we'll see two prominent pitching names return from the IL during Week 24. The Dodgers have already announced that Yoshinobu Yamamoto -- who has been sidelined since June 15 due to right triceps tendinitis, but threw 31 and 53 pitches across a pair of rehab starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 -- will rejoin their rotation on Tuesday. The Texas Rangers, meanwhile, are expected to welcome back Jacob deGrom (who made only six starts for them to begin last season before succumbing to Tommy John surgery) into their rotation, most likely on Thursday.

Speaking of the Rangers, we'll have a rematch of the 2023 World Series to begin the week, as they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field for a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rangers are in far different circumstances today than they were a year ago at this time, currently facing a 7½-game deficit in the AL West Division. eight games back of the final wild-card spot.