PITTSBURGH -- Pirates reliever Hunter Stratton was carted off in the fourth inning of Saturday night's 10-2 loss to Cincinnati with a left leg injury suffered while trying to chase down the ball behind home plate.

After the game, the team announced that the veteran had sustained a knee patella tendon rupture and that he was "getting imaging to determine the severity of the injury."

Stratton was pitching to Tyler Stephenson with two on and one out when he uncorked a wild pitch. Pirates catcher Joey Bart tracked it down and flipped it to Stratton, who missed it.

The ball rolled to the backstop and Stratton slid while trying to retrieve it. He fell awkwardly to the ground clutching his left leg.

Stratton had just entered the game for an ineffective Jake Woodford. He was ahead in the count 0-2 before the wild pitch allowed Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz to score to push Cincinnati's lead to 8-2.

Stratton was replaced by Jalen Beeks.

The 27-year-old Stratton has been solid out of the bullpen this season, going 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 35 appearances at the time of the injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.