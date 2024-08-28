Check out the numbers behind 44-year-old Rich Hill being called up by the Red Sox. (0:52)

BOSTON -- Rich Hill is back in the majors, nearly two decades and more than a dozen teams since he made his big league debut.

The Boston Red Sox selected the 44-year-old lefty from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday as Hill tries to add a little more history to a lengthy career. One outing in 2024 would make him the only active player to appear in a game in each of the past 20 seasons.

"He looks great physically. He's always taking care of that part. He's excited to be back," manager Alex Cora said before the Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. "He was very diligent the last few months about his craft. He's always done it. So now, no doubt about him that physically, he's going to be OK, throw the ball well."

With an injury-depleted pitching staff, it's unclear how the Red Sox plan to utilize Hill and where he might fill in. He's willing to provide whatever the club needs, Cora said.

Appropriately wearing No. 44 on his uniform, Hill could join former Boston teammate Tim Wakefield as the only pitchers to appear in a game for the Red Sox at age 44 or older.

Wakefield holds the club mark at 45, when he last pitched on Sept. 25, 2011. The knuckleballer died last October and is being honored by the Red Sox with a No. 49 patch on their jersey sleeves this season.

This is Hill's fourth stint with the Red Sox, who signed him to a minor league deal Aug. 16. Hill threw two scoreless innings in a start Friday for Worcester, striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter with a pitch.

He has pitched for 13 major league teams, one short of Edwin Jackson's record.

Hill, born in Boston, is 90-73 with a 4.01 ERA in 382 career games, including 248 starts. He also pitched for the Red Sox from 2010 to '12, then again in 2015 and 2022. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. He also has pitched for Baltimore, Cleveland, Oakland, the Angels, Yankees, Dodgers, Twins, Rays and Mets.

In other pitching moves, Boston placed right-handed relievers Luis García (elbow inflammation) and Lucas Sims (right lat strain) on the 15-day injured list. Greg Weissert and Josh Winckowski were recalled from Worcester, and fellow right-hander Brad Keller was designated for assignment.