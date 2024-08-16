Open Extended Reactions

Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill is signing a minor-league contract with the Boston Red Sox, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday.

Hill, 44, will report to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday or Monday, Olney reports.

The deal marks a return to Boston for Hill, who has logged five seasons with the Red Sox (2010 to 2012, 2015 and 2022) in his 19-year career.

In total, Hill has pitched for 13 MLB teams. In 2023, Hill pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres and became a free agent in the offseason.

Hill is 90-73 with a career 4.01 ERA.