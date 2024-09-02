Open Extended Reactions

Chicago White Sox right-hander Drew Thorpe will undergo surgery to shave down a bone spur in his pitching elbow, the team announced Monday.

Thorpe, 23, is expected to start spring training without any restrictions.

The procedure will be performed Saturday at Golden State Orthopedics in San Francisco by Dr. Kenneth Akizuki.

Thorpe made his major league debut on June 11 and started nine games before going on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 1, with a right forearm flexor strain. He was 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA. In 44⅓ innings, he gave up eight homers, walked 21 batters and struck out 25.

A second-round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2022, Thorpe was the key to two multiplayer trades last offseason.

On Dec. 7, he was one of five players sent by the Yankees to the San Diego Padres for outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. Three months later, he headlined the Padres' four-player package sent to the White Sox in exchange for right-hander Dylan Cease.