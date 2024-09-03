Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jacob deGrom likely will make his fourth rehab start Saturday in his comeback from elbow surgery, though the two-time Cy Young Award winner said his return to the Texas Rangers after more than 16 months could be an option that night.

"I think it's just seeing where we're at with what we have here pitching, kind of how this week goes," deGrom said Monday, a day after his latest rehab outing. "I think if I did throw here it wouldn't be more than three (innings). So depending on where the bullpen's at, and then what we think ... whether they want me to go four innings, that would be there in Frisco, or three possibly here."

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy later acknowledged that deGrom making his big league season debut was an option and had been discussed with the 36-year-old right-hander. But Bochy said the plan "is still for him to start down there."

That would be for Double-A Frisco, which Saturday night plays at home, about 35 miles from the Rangers ballpark.

Texas also has another former Cy Young Award winner scheduled to pitch Saturday.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is set to pitch for Triple-A Round Rock at Las Vegas and said he hopes to rejoin the Rangers after that. The 40-year-old right-hander last pitched for Texas on July 30 before shoulder fatigue and a lingering nerve issue when pitching that he said has been resolved by a slight mechanical change.

Scherzer (2-4, 3.89 ERA), the active strikeouts leader, has made only eight starts since his season debut June 23 following offseason back surgery. He threw batting practice Monday.

"Max looked good. He felt good," Bochy said.

DeGrom's last start for the Rangers was on April 28, 2023, his sixth after signing a $185 million, five-year contract as a free agent. that previous offseason. He had surgery six weeks later.

In a rehab start Sunday for Round Rock, deGrom struck out five of 10 batters while throwing 30 of 43 pitches for strikes over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked one and allowed a single. He averaged 98.7 mph on his fastball and threw 18 sliders.

"Physically feel really good," said deGrom, who was then asked if he has felt like his old self yet. "Glimpses of it."

There was one segment Sunday when he threw five consecutive sliders, sticking with that pitch until it came out like he wanted it. He also pitched from the stretch with runners on base and in scoring position.

"I don't know if that's something you want to do here," deGrom said of throwing the same pitch so many times in a row. "So that's where there's quite a bit of factors that are going to weigh into where this next start is."

Regardless of where he pitches Saturday, deGrom knows he is getting close to being back in the majors.

"Huge positive," he said. "I've been fortunate enough to feel good throughout this whole process. So I think at this point now ... what is really the best path forward, smartest path."