PITTSBURGH -- First baseman Rowdy Tellez, who entered the day four plate appearances shy of a $200,000 bonus, was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates before Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates also released outfielder Michael A. Taylor and promoted infielder Liover Peguero and outfielder Josh Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis. The moves came with only six games left in the season and Pittsburgh eliminated from playoff contention.

The Pirates, who had signed Tellez to a one-year deal in the offseason, would have owed Tellez the performance bonus if he reached 425 plate appearances this season; he entered the day with 421.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said the bonus had "zero factor" in the decision to cut ties with Tellez, who had become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh during a summer surge. He said it was "a difficult part of the business."

"We feel like we gave Rowdy lots of opportunity here this year," Cherington told reporters before Pittsburgh hosted Milwaukee on Tuesday night. "To his credit, he fought through some difficult times earlier in the year and fought his way out of it. Had periods of success and periods of frustration. This is just where we got to in the season."

Cherington said he didn't think the Pirates' decision would have a negative impact in the clubhouse.

"Guys understand where we are," he said. "In the old days of expanded rosters, we probably wouldn't be sitting here having this conversation. But there are 28 spots, and 14 are going to go to position players. We feel like we have to get the 14 guys on the team, wherever we can, who have the best chance to contribute past this year. I think our players understand that. Doesn't mean it's easy. Players have relationships."

Taylor, who also had signed a one-year deal, hit just .193 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 113 games. His playing time diminished in recent weeks after the Pirates moved shortstop Oneil Cruz to center field.

Peguero, 23, led all Pirates minor leaguers in hits (127), RBIs (79) and doubles (29) and tied for second in extra-base hits (46).

Palacios hit .230 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs in 20 games with Pittsburgh earlier this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.