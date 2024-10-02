The Tigers celebrate advancing to the ALDS after topping the Astros in the wild-card round to snap Houston's seven-year ALCS streak. (0:42)

HOUSTON -- Manager A.J. Hinch wanted his Detroit Tigers to embody their home city. Hard-working with a never-give-up attitude, but most of all a team that had grit.

That's how they stormed into October -- and just kept going.

Andy Ibanez hit a tiebreaking three-run double in Detroit's four-run eighth inning, and the Tigers swept the Houston Astros with a 5-2 victory in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

"Our city is built on grit," a jubilant Hinch said in a prosecco-soaked clubhouse. "That's what it is. I remember saying that I wanted to have a team that this city is proud of. I think the city is pretty proud of what we're doing and how we're doing it and the fight that this team shows."

Parker Meadows homered as Detroit ended Houston's run of seven consecutive appearances in the AL Championship Series. It was a sweet moment for Hinch, who led Houston to a championship in 2017 and was fired in the aftermath of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

"This is what you play for," he said. "Baseball's great."

Detroit entered Wednesday 1-22 in the postseason since 2000 when trailing in the eighth inning or later. Ibanez became the first player in franchise history with a pinch-hit, go-ahead hit in the postseason.

Next up for the wild-card Tigers is a trip to Cleveland to take on the AL Central champion in a best-of-five AL Division Series. Game 1 is Saturday. The teams have never met in the postseason.

"Regardless that nobody was rooting for us, regardless that nobody was putting us in the playoffs in a good spot, we didn't care," Ibanez said. "We just put in hard work ... to make the results come."

Kerry Carpenter sparked Detroit's eighth-inning rally with a one-out single off Ryan Pressly (0-1), who converted his first 14 postseason save opportunities. Carpenter advanced to third on a single by Matt Vierling and scored on a wild pitch, tying it at 2-2.

Pressly departed after Colt Keith reached on a two-out walk, and closer Josh Hader walked Spencer Torkelson to load the bases.

Hinch then sent Ibanez up to hit for Zach McKinstry, and he lined a 1-2 sinker into the corner in left to clear the bases for a 5-2 lead.

Ibanez hadn't driven in a run since Sept. 10. He hit just .167 in September.

"He's had a tough stretch," Hinch said. "But his season restarts in October, and he's showing that."

Vierling, Keith and Torkelson jumped around and high-fived in celebration after scoring on Ibanez's clutch swing. Ibanez raised his arms high above his head and smiled as he reached second.

Hader, who signed a $95 million, five-year contract with Houston in January, gave up three hits and walked two in 1⅓ innings.

Detroit used seven different pitchers a day after pitching Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal earned the win in the series opener. Sean Guenther pitched 1⅔ innings for the win in Game 2, and Will Vest handled the ninth for the save.

In the postseason for the first time since 2014, Detroit also got a solo home run from Meadows in the sixth to help the franchise to its first playoff series win since the 2013 ALDS.

Just making it to the playoffs seemed improbable before Detroit went 31-13 down the stretch in the regular season, helped along by the leadership of Hinch -- who knows a little something about October success from his time with the Astros.

"They did everything right to win the series," Houston second baseman Jose Altuve said.

Detroit became the fourth team in MLB history to win a playoff series after being 10-plus games back of a playoff spot at least 110 games into the season. They joined the 1964 Cardinals, the 1969 Mets and the 2011 Cardinals -- each of whom went on to win the World Series.

Eight of the first nine wild-card series since they began in 2002 have been sweeps. It's the fourth sweep in postseason history for the Tigers, who previously swept the ALCS in 1984, 2006 and 2012.

The Astros jumped in front in the seventh, but they lost their seventh straight postseason game at home. Houston's ALCS streak included four World Series appearances and two titles.

"It's tough," manager Joe Espada said. "But I want our guys to be proud of how far we've come. It was a very challenging season, and we reached the postseason -- that's our goal every year. We win the division, and then play deep into the playoffs. It didn't happen for us this year, but I want our guys to be proud of their resiliency and how tough this season was."

Detroit Rockin' The Tigers are the third team in the expansion era (since 1961) to win a postseason series while having one or fewer players with playoff experience. Their lone player who has played in the postsason is Matt Vierling. Series Winner Opponent 2024 ALWC Tigers Astros 2002 ALDS Angels* Athletics 1969 NLCS Mets* Braves * Won World Series -- ESPN Research

The AL West champions failed to get the big hits they relied on in the regular season but manufactured a pair of runs with hustle plays in the seventh.

Mauricio Dubón hit a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Pinch hitter Jon Singleton hit a chopper that was fielded by first baseman Torkelson, who threw home from his knees. The throw was in front of the plate and not in time to beat Victor Caratini.

Torkelson, who was given an error on the play, smacked the ground in disgust after Caratini touched home, tying it at 1-1.

Altuve then hit a fly ball that Vierling caught in foul territory in right, but his throw home wasn't in time to beat the speedy Jeremy Peña.

Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez returned for this series after sitting out since spraining his right knee Sept. 22. He had two hits Tuesday, but he went 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 2 while clearly still struggling with the injury.

Asked if he would have played if these were regular-season games, he said: "That's a really good question, I don't know."

Houston starter Hunter Brown had given up only one hit on a double in the second when Meadows smacked his home run off the foul pole in right field to start the sixth.

Brown struck out nine in 5⅓ innings in his eighth postseason game and first start.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.