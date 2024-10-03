Joe Musgrove appears to suffer an injury on a pitch to Matt Olson in the fourth inning and is taken out of the game. (1:15)

SAN DIEGO -- Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried and San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove both had early exits because of injuries Wednesday night in Game 2 of their National League Wild Card Series.

Fried was done after two innings. He was hit on his left hip on a line driver from Fernando Tatis Jr. two batters into the game. He stayed in and got out of a bases-loaded jam. He then gave up five runs on six straight hits with two outs in the second. Dylan Lee took over starting the third.

Musgrove threw two slow curveballs to fall behind Matt Olson 2-1 with two outs in the fourth and was visited by pitching coach Ruben Niebla. Manager Mike Shildt and an athletic trainer joined them and Musgrove came out.

The team later said he was removed with right elbow tightness.

The Padres went on to win 5-4 and advance to the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, had two stints on the injured list because of right elbow inflammation, costing him a total of 63 games. His second stint sidelined him for 2½ months.

Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history on April 9, 2021, in his second start with his hometown team after being obtained in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh.

Fried was a first-round draft pick of the Padres in 2012. He was traded to Atlanta in a six-player deal in December 2014. He made his big league debut on Aug. 8, 2017. He started and won the clinching Game 6 of the 2021 World Series against Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.