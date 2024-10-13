Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches 5 shutout frames to fuel the Dodgers past the Padres and into the NLCS. (3:15)

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff McNeil, who fractured his right wrist on a hit by pitch a little more than five weeks ago, is back.

The New York Mets added McNeil to the roster for their National League Championship Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers before Sunday's Game 1, opting to also keep Luisangel Acuña as a backup infielder.

McNeil is coming off playing back-to-back games in the Arizona Fall League, one at second base and the other in right field. With Jose Iglesias locked in as the regular second baseman, McNeil might get starts at one of the outfield corners or be used as a left-handed bat off the bench.

McNeil's bat could be even more valuable given the Dodgers will be without a key left-handed reliever in Alex Vesia, who suffered an intercostal injury in Game 5 of the team's NL Division Series. The Dodgers replaced Vesia with right-hander Brent Honeywell, who will probably be used to provide length out of the bullpen.

Miguel Rojas, who has been playing through a tear in an adductor muscle, did not make the NLCS roster, replaced by left-handed-hitting center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Rojas' absence means Tommy Edman will be the every-day shortstop, prompting Enrique Hernandez to start in center field.

If Freddie Freeman's sprained right ankle keeps him out of the lineup at any point in this series, the Dodgers will probably move Max Muncy to first base and Hernandez to third, with Andy Pages taking over in center.

The Mets went with 14 position players and 12 pitchers, leaving veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino off the roster.