NEW YORK -- Shohei Ohtani launched a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff threw another shutout, this time in an 8-0 victory over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Kiké Hernández hit a two-run shot to make it 4-0 in the sixth inning and waved to the Citi Field crowd he quieted. Los Angeles rebounded from a loss at home and grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series by pitching its fourth shutout in the past five playoff games.

Ohtani connected in the eighth, a 410-foot drive that soared into the second deck in right field and barely stayed fair above the foul pole.

Max Muncy went deep in the ninth for his 13th career postseason homer, tying Corey Seager and Justin Turner for the franchise record. Muncy also connected in Game 2.

A fired up Walker Buehler struck out Francisco Lindor to leave the bases loaded in the second inning, and the Dodgers got five stingy innings from their hard-throwing bullpen. Buehler combined with four relievers on a four-hitter.

"I said earlier I like pitching in the cold," Buehler said. "The ball was moving around pretty good for me today. Will [Smith] did a really good job. Shutouts in playoffs don't come easy, and Will did a really good job."

The Dodgers became the first team in major league history with three eight-run shutouts in a single postseason; they've all happened in their past five games -- the first time that's occurred in franchise history (regular season or playoffs). They're also the third team all time with multiple eight-run shutouts in a single postseason series, having blanked New York 9-0 in Game 1.

For Buehler, it was his second scoreless start all season and his first since May 18. Entering Game 3, he had allowed a run in 14 straight starts, the longest streak of his career.

"He's Walker," Muncy said of Buehler. "There's a phrase for what that was tonight, and I'm obviously not going to say it. But that was Walker Buehler.

"That was what I expected. He's not going to back down in the moment. If anything it's going to make him tougher."

Dodgers Doing It All Since falling behind 2 games to 1 to the Padres in the NLDS, the Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games, with all 4 wins coming via shutout. A look at the stats behind their success during that stretch: Totals W-L: 4-1* Runs per game: 6.0 Run diff: +23 HR: 9 OPS: .765 Team ERA: 1.40 Opp BA: .166 * All 4 wins by shutout -- ESPN Research

Buehler induced 18 swings-and-misses, his most in any game since 2021. It was also tied for his most ever in a playoff game.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Queens, with $325 million rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to start for Los Angeles against veteran left-hander Jose Quintana.

Michael Kopech worked a hitless fifth for the win, and Dodgers pitchers finished with 13 strikeouts.

Mets starter Luis Severino fell behind 2-0 in the second, partly due to some shoddy fielding. He did not permit an earned run but threw 95 pitches and walked four in 4⅔ innings, taking the loss.

Smith knocked in a run with an infield single, and Tommy Edman had a sacrifice fly that could have been more if not for a sensational catch on the right-center warning track by Tyrone Taylor.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.